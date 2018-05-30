ANNONS:
      Navetti Expands its Cooperation with World-Leading Mining and Drilling Equipment Company


      Publicerad:

      Navetti, a leading European provider of price optimization solutions, is pleased to announce that a world-leader in mining, drilling and rock-excavation equipment has chosen Navetti and Navetti PricePoint™ as its pricing and price optimization software and services provider. The contract represents a further milestone for Navetti and their client in a relationship that began over 15 years ago.

      “Our strategic cooperation is expanding, due to our successful delivery of sustainable sales, profit gains and operational advantages for this client ever since they started working with Navetti and the very first version of what is now Navetti PricePoint™”, says Andreas Westling, Navetti CEO. “This also means that this client represents some of the most experienced– and therefore also the most sophisticated –  users of our technology.  I am especially proud of the confidence they have placed in our software, and in Navetti as their pricing solution.”

      The customer will extend the scope currently managed within Navetti PricePoint™, with a focus on the modules Navetti PriceManagement™, Navetti MarketManagement™ and Navetti PerformanceManagement™, for the pricing and price optimization of over 1 million articles across its entire customer offering. As part of the new project, Navetti has configured two Navetti Apps, one covering local/central price compliance and one that integrates their customer service center into new product development. This is a typical example of how Navetti’s app-based user environment, thanks to its modular architecture, can be deployed quickly and efficiently to create customer-specific solutions. For more information go to www.navetti.com

      Kelly Mae Spicer
      Marketing Manager
      +46 76 012 12 11
      kelly-mae.spicer@navetti.com

      Navetti offers a unique combination of advanced price optimization software and consulting expertise. Navetti PricePoint™ is the acclaimed software suite, an essential tool for day-to-day price optimization across all aspects of pricing strategy. This is supported by the expertise of the consultants at Navetti Consult™ that help customers achieve increased profits faster through insightful value-based pricing strategies and rapid system deployment. Originally developed to solve the complex pricing challenges in large international B2B markets, Navetti’s approach of Operational Pricing is today equally at home in B2C e-commerce applications, as demonstrated by a large and growing number of blue-chip customers. ABOUT ISO/IEC 27001:2013 For more details about ISO/IEC 27001:2013, please visit https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html)

