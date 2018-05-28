HCL Technologies blir del av Blockchain in Transportation Alliance

Av
Företaget utvecklar en mjukvaruplattform för att möjliggöra snabb utveckling och implementering av Blockchain-applikationer
Stockholm, maj 2018 – Det globala IT-konsultföretaget, HCL Technologies, blev idag en del av Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA). Organisationens syfte är att utveckla best-practices och standarder för Blockchain inom transportbranschen. HCL kommer att bidra till alliansen med sin digitaliseringsexpertis samt hjälpa med utvecklingen av Blockchain-baserade lösningar för industrin. I dagsläget ingår flera globala aktörer i BiTA, exempelvis Descartes, Daimler, FedEx, SAP och Uber Freight.
Blockchain är en teknik som gör det möjligt att identifiera och spåra transaktioner digitalt och dela informationen genom ett distribuerat datornätverk. Det kan därmed gynna transportbranschen med en effektivare spårning i alla led av värdekedjan. Kunder kan också få mervärde i form av förbättrade system för transaktioner och spårning av överföringar. På sikt kan Blockchain bidra till en mer transparent och sömlös process för transport-och logistikföretag. VD för BiTA, Chris Burruss säger:
- Blockchain-tekniken kommer att förbättra leverantörskedjan med ökad transparens, innovation och effektivitet. Vi är glada över att ha medlemsföretag som HCL Technologies, vilka har erfarenhet av Blockchain-applikationer. De kommer att vara en huvudaktör för utvecklingen av Blockchain inom transportsektorn.
För att ytterligare bana väg för Blockchain har HCL utvecklat CoTrust Blockchain Application Platform℠, som drar fördel av basfunktioner hos nyckelföretag för att möjliggöra snabb utveckling och implementering av blockchain-applikationer. CoTrust Blockchain Application Platform erbjuder tjänster med viktiga funktioner så som, hantering av plattformen, end-to-end-säkerhet, automatisering och strukturerade API:er. Ajay Bahl, vice vd och chef för Public Services och Manufacturing Business (Nordamerika) hos HCL Technologies säger:
- HCLs partnerskap med BiTA och det gemensamma arbetet med andra globala branschledare inom transport, logistik och leverantörskedjor, gör det möjligt för ett stort engagemang gällande utvecklingen av standarder för blockchain-teknikens användning vid transportaktiviteter som exempelvis spårning, härkomst, kontraktshantering, efterlevnadskontroll och bedrägeribekämpning, säger Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President och Head of Public Services och Manufacturing Business (North America) på HCL Technologies. När viktiga aktörer inom branschen gemensamt utvecklar ett ramverk och fastställer standarder, kan vi främja en bred implementering av denna digitala teknik för transport- och logistikbranschen.
About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance
BiTA was formed in August 2017 by experienced technology and transportation executives to create a forum for the development of Blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. It brings together leading companies in the freight technology industries that share a vested interest in the development of Blockchain technology. BiTA engages with the industry and provides educational resources to promote the potential benefits of Blockchain technology. Over 1,000 companies have applied for membership. For more information about BiTA, please see https://bita.studio.
About HCL Technologies:
HCL Technologies is a $7.8 billion next-generation global technology company that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. Our technology products, services and engineering are built on four decades of innovation, with a world-renowned management philosophy, a strong culture of invention and risk-taking, and a relentless focus on customer relationships. With a worldwide network of R&D, innovation labs and delivery centres, and 120,081 ‘Ideapreneurs’ working in 39 countries, HCL serves leading enterprises across key industries, including 250 of the Fortune 500 and 650 of the Global 2000. We offer an integrated portfolio of products, solutions, services, and IP through our Mode 1-2-3 strategy built around Digital, IoT, Cloud, Automation, Cybersecurity, Analytics, Infrastructure Management and Engineering Services, amongst others, to help enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
