CORRECTION: THE MARKETING GROUP PLC, Notice of Annual General Meeting, 8 June 2018

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the office of Lewis Silkin LLP, at 5 Chancery Lane, Clifford’s Inn, London EC4A 1BL on 8 June 2018 commencing at 12.00 pm UK time is set out at the end of this document.

Whether or not you propose to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and submit a proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on the enclosed form. The proxy form must be received by no later than 12.00 pm UK time on 6 June 2018.





17 May 2018

Dear Shareholder.

2018 Annual General Meeting

I am pleased to enclose the notice convening the annual general meeting of the Marketing Group Plc (“Company” or “TMG”), to be held at 12.00 pm on Friday 8 June 2018. The meeting will be held at Lewis Silkin LLP, 5 Chancery Lane, Clifford’s Inn, London EC4A 1BL. Accompanying this circular is a form of proxy, and the 2017 Annual report can be viewed on our website www.tmg-plc.com

Method of voting and action to be taken by shareholders

All resolutions put to shareholders will be decided by way of a poll. This will ensure that the votes of all shareholders, including the majority of our shareholders who cannot attend the meeting but submit a proxy form, are counted.

You can use your vote by attending the meeting or by appointing a proxy to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. This can be done by returning the form of proxy in the post, or by email to the Company Secretary at Enterprise House, Ocean Village, Southampton SO14 3XB or cosec@marketinggroupplc.com. The notice of appointment of your proxy should reach our Company Secretary no later than midday on Wednesday 6 June 2018. Further details including the proxy form can be viewed here (www.tmg-plc.com/investor/annual-general-meetings/

Appointing a proxy will not prevent you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.

Recommendation

Your Directors consider that the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM is in the best interests of the Company and of shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings.

Yours faithfully,

Don Elgie (May 25, 2018, 3:22pm)

Don Elgie

Chairman

PART 1

The Marketing Group Plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of The Marketing Group Plc (“TMG” or the ‘Company’) will be held at the Lewis Silkin LLP, 5 Chancery Lane, Clifford’s Inn, London EC4A 1BL on 8 June 2018 at 12.00 noon UK time to consider and, if thought fit, pass the resolutions below. Resolution 1 to 9 (inclusive) and resolutions 12 and 13 are proposed as ordinary resolutions. Resolution 10 to 11 and 14 are proposed as special resolutions.

Annual Report & Accounts

To receive the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, which include the Directors’ report, the Strategic report, Directors Remuneration report and the Auditors’ report.

Auditors

To re-appoint TGS Taylorcocks as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which the Annual Report and Accounts are laid. To authorize the Board to determine the remuneration of the Company’s auditors in respect of their appointment for the period ending at the conclusion of the next AGM.

Re-election of Directors

That Mr. Don H Elgie be re-elected as a Director. That Mr. Adam J Graham be re-elected as a Director. That Mr. Mike McElhatton be re-elected as a Director. That Mr. Martin I Blair be re-elected as a Director. That Mr. Glendon J Fraser be re-elected as a Director.

Renewal of Authority to allot shares

That, in substitution for all existing authorities, and without prejudice to previous allotments or offers or agreements to allot made pursuant to such authorities, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company:

(i) in accordance with section 551(5) of the Companies Act 2006 renewal of up to an aggregate nominal amount of €1,000,000.00, with €824,174.06 remaining to be allotted under this authority valid until 24 February 2021, and

(ii) comprising equity securities (for the purpose of this resolution as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) up to an aggregate nominal amount of €58,000 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue.

such power to apply until the end of the Company’s next AGM after this resolution is passed (or, if earlier, until close of business on 30 June 2019), unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but, in each case, so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the authority expires which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights

to be subscribed for or to convert any security into shares to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant such rights under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.

References to this resolution 9 to the nominal amount of rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares (including where such rights are referred to as equity securities as defined in section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) are to the nominal amount of shares that may be allotted pursuant to the rights.

For the purposes of this resolution 9, “rights issue” means an offer to subscribe for further securities by means of the issue of a renounceable letter (or other negotiable document) which may be traded for a period before payment for the securities is due:

(a) to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

(b) to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights, as the Directors otherwise consider necessary.

and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter.

Special Resolution

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

That in substitution of all existing powers and subject to the passing of resolution 9, the Directors, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 11, be authorised pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 9, to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case free of the restriction in section 561 of the Companies Act 2006, such power to be:

(i) limited to the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of €58,000, calculated, in the case of equity securities which are rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares by reference to the aggregate nominal amount of relevant shares which may be allotted pursuant to such rights; and

(ii) used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment,

such power to apply until the end of the Company’s next AGM after this resolution is passed (or, if earlier, until close of business on 30 June 2019) unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the power expires which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (or treasury shares to be sold) after the power expires and the Director may allot equity securities and/or sell treasury shares under any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Resolution

Additional Disapplication of pre-emption rights

That, in substitution for all existing powers and subject to the passing of resolution 9, the Directors be authorised, pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the authority granted by resolution 9 and/or pursuant to section 573 of the Companies Act 2006, to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, in each case free of the restriction in section 561 of the Companies Act 2006, such power to be limited:

(i) to the allotment of equity securities and/or sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of or invitation to apply for equity securities (but in the case of an allotment pursuant to the authority granted by paragraph (ii) of resolution 9, such power shall be limited to allotment of equity securities by way of a rights issue only):

(a) to ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

(b) to holders of other equity securities, as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights, as the Directors otherwise consider necessary.

and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter, and

(ii) to the allotment of equity securities pursuant to the authority granted by paragraph (i) of resolution 9 and/or a sale of treasury shares for cash (in each case otherwise than in the circumstances set out in paragraph (i) of this resolution) up to a nominal amount of €8,791.29 calculated, in the case of equity securities which are rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares by reference to the aggregate nominal amount of relevant shares which may be allotted pursuant to such rights,

such power to apply until the end of the Company’s next AGM after this resolution is passed (or, if earlier, until close of business on 30 June 2019) unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before the power expires which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted and/or treasury shares sold after the power expires and the Director may allot equity securities and/or sell treasury shares under any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.

For the purpose of this resolution 11, “rights issues” has the same meaning as in resolution 9 above.

Authorities for Off-Market Purchases Resolution

12 THAT the terms of a contract between (1) the Company and (2) Subash Ahgir Yadav for the purchase by the Company of 900,000 Ordinary shares of € 0.005 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the contract produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification (Creative Insurgence Purchase Contract) be authorised and the entry by the Company into the Creative Insurgence Purchase Contract be approved, provided that this authority shall expire on 8 June 2023.

Resolution

THAT the terms of a contract between (1) the Company and (2) Imagine Group Pte Ltd (UEN No. 200817894N), a company incorporated in Singapore and (3) Mr Riaz Mehta for the purchase by the Company of a total of 928,571 Ordinary shares of € 0.005 each in the capital of the Company as set

out in the contract produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification (Imagine Purchase Contract) be authorised and the entry by the Company into the Imagine Purchase Contract be approved, provided that this authority shall expire on 8 June 2023.

Special Resolution

That extraordinary general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) may be called by notice of not less than 14 clear days.

By order of the Board

Joanna Woolnough Company Secretary

17 May 2018

Registered Office: Enterprise House Ocean Village Southampton SO14 3XB

Registered in England and Wales No. 09604581

Notes to the notice of meetings:

Recommendation

The Directors consider that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Directors will be voting in favour of the proposed resolutions in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings and unanimously recommend that you do so as well.

Inspection of documents

The following documents will be available for inspection through the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company in Southampton during usual business hours on any weekday (excluding any public holidays) from the date of this Notice until the date of the AGM and at the place and on the date of the AGM from at least 15 minutes before the AGM begins until the conclusion of the AGM.

Copies of the Executive Directors’ service contracts; and

Copies of letters of appointment of the Non-Executive Directors.

The Creative Insurgence Purchase Contract (as defined in resolution number 13)

The Imagine Purchase Contract (as defined in resolution number 14)

Information available on website

A copy of this Notice, and other information required by section 311A of the UK Companies Act 2006, can be found on the company’s website. (www.marketinggroupplc.com)