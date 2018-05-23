InCoax enters into Letter of Intent with Swiss cable operator

Av
InCoax Networks AB
Publicerad:
InCoax has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a Swiss cable operator, that wants to deploy InCoax’s new product generation based on MoCA Access™ 2.5. The purpose of the LOI is to as soon as possible: Formalize a purchase order for products to test. Perform tests and evaluation (joint field trials are planned to start in July 2018). Conduct negotiations regarding future business with the aim to enter into a frame agreement, whereby InCoax sells new generation products to the cable operator.
The LOI stipulates that the purchase order to be formalized for InCoax products to evaluate, regards 10 units of Coax Link Controller, including the Coax Link Management system, and 100 units of Coax Access Modem, all based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 specification. The InCoax products will be evaluated in multi-dwelling units (apartments) as part of joint field trials planned to start in July 2018.
This Swiss cable operator represents a typical use case: A cable operator using DOCSIS 3.0 to deliver cable-TV to customer apartments and that wants to upgrade its broadband offering to customers, and choses to do this much more cost effectively with InCoax’s products and solution based on MoCA Access™ 2.5, than upgrading to DOCSIS 3.1. This use case is common in both Switzerland and other countries.
In addition, during April 2018, InCoax organized two workshops in Switzerland with more than 20 operators participating. The outcome was positive, with good interest from participants.
According to Analysys Mason, a global consultancy and research firm specialising in telecoms, media and technology, the Swiss market has approximately 2.3 million apartments, whereof 1.2 million with active subscriptions over coax, and the estimated potential addressable market for MoCA based solutions, such as InCoax new generation products, is 1.0 million apartments. This represents a great opportunity for InCoax.
“Based on what has unfolded recently in Switzerland, I have a very positive outlook for the potential development in the Swiss market and for this use case in other countries as well”, says Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax.
For more information:
Peter Carlsson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
peter.carlsson@incoax.com
+46 70-8563427
About InCoax Networks AB
InCoax Networks AB is engineering the future of home access networking and provides next-generation Multi-Gigabit Access products and software technologies to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers. Since the company is a worldwide pioneer in the MoCA Access area, many telecommunication and broadband operators around Europe already evaluate or use its innovative solutions for high-speed broadband access. For more information, visit InCoax at incoax.com.
