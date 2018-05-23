InCoax enters into Letter of Intent with Swiss cable operator

The LOI stipulates that the purchase order to be formalized for InCoax products to evaluate, regards 10 units of Coax Link Controller, including the Coax Link Management system, and 100 units of Coax Access Modem, all based on the MoCA Access™ 2.5 specification. The InCoax products will be evaluated in multi-dwelling units (apartments) as part of joint field trials planned to start in July 2018.

This Swiss cable operator represents a typical use case: A cable operator using DOCSIS 3.0 to deliver cable-TV to customer apartments and that wants to upgrade its broadband offering to customers, and choses to do this much more cost effectively with InCoax’s products and solution based on MoCA Access™ 2.5, than upgrading to DOCSIS 3.1. This use case is common in both Switzerland and other countries.

In addition, during April 2018, InCoax organized two workshops in Switzerland with more than 20 operators participating. The outcome was positive, with good interest from participants.

According to Analysys Mason, a global consultancy and research firm specialising in telecoms, media and technology, the Swiss market has approximately 2.3 million apartments, whereof 1.2 million with active subscriptions over coax, and the estimated potential addressable market for MoCA based solutions, such as InCoax new generation products, is 1.0 million apartments. This represents a great opportunity for InCoax.