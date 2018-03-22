ANSYS to Acquire OPTICAL Simulation Leader OPTIS

PITTSBURGH – March 22, 2018 – ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OPTIS, a premier provider of software for scientific simulation of light, human vision and physics-based visualization. The acquisition of OPTIS will extend ANSYS’ industry-leading multiphysics-based portfolio into the increasingly important area of optical simulation. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Management will provide further details regarding the transaction and its impact on the 2018 financial outlook after the closing. Headquartered in La Farlède, France, OPTIS develops physics-based software that simulates light and human vision. Other vendors consider the aesthetics of light, but OPTIS bases its solutions on real-world physics to give the most accurate simulation possible. Its customers include a who’s who of the automotive industry, including Audi, Ford, Toyota and Ferrari as well as business leaders in other fields like Boeing, Airbus, GE, Swarovski and L’Oreal. Engineering simulation plays an increasingly important role in sensor development as the industry races to develop safe autonomous vehicles. ANSYS has created simulation solutions specifically for autonomous vehicle sensor development, and will extend its market leadership with the OPTIS acquisition. The addition of OPTIS’ capabilities to the ANSYS portfolio will result in a comprehensive sensor solution for the market, covering visible and infrared light, electromagnetics and acoustics for camera, radar and lidar. OPTIS has also developed a photo-realistic virtual reality and closed-loop simulation platform, which will help speed the development of autonomous vehicles. Using this VR backbone – combined with other ANSYS solutions – automotive manufacturers can simulate the environment driverless vehicles are navigating, including road conditions, weather and one-way streets. “For nearly half a century, ANSYS has been the leader in engineering simulation solutions,” said Eric Bantegnie, ANSYS vice president and general manager. “Like ANSYS, OPTIS is a technology leader, and together we’ll deliver pervasive engineering simulation to a new set of companies while extending simulation to next-generation use cases like cameras and lidar development for autonomous vehicles. On a personal level, I’ve had the opportunity to know many members of the OPTIS team, and they are fantastic people. I’m looking forward to bringing them into the ANSYS family.” “Combining OPTIS’ physics-based solutions for optical simulation with ANSYS’ deep and broad portfolio will be a competitive advantage for our customers and the entire industry,” said Jacques Delacour, OPTIS president and CEO. “The entire OPTIS family is looking forward to working closely with ANSYS and its impressive customer community around the world.”

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

