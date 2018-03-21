Shell chooses Ricoh as its exclusive managed print services provider

Av
Ricoh Sverige AB
Publicerad:
Ricoh Europe, London, 21 March 2018 – Ricoh is now the single source managed print services provider for the Shell Group. As part of the agreement, Ricoh will support Shell’s managed print operations in 98 global locations including deployment of many thousand Ricoh multi-function printers and Ricoh’s Streamline NX; Device Manager NX; and Mobile Printing software. Ricoh will administrate and manage the software from within the Shell private cloud infrastructure and will have 20 Ricoh engineers onsite at Shell offices to provide on the ground support.
Ricoh is now a key sourcing partner to help Shell IT meet its objective of delivering business value enabled by technology.
David Mills, CEO, Ricoh Europe, says: “Our ability to provide dependable, secure and agile print services on such a large scale helps ensure that our clients’ overall business operations remain smooth and effective. Given the print technology available to Shell, it is clear they are primed to flourish throughout the digital age. We look forward to supporting them on this exciting journey.”
For more information visit www.ricoh-europe.com.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Ricoh Europe PLC
Jack Gibson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 033 3766
E-mail: press@ricoh-europe.com
Homepage: www.ricoh-europe.com
Join us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ricoheurope
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ricoheurope
Visit the Ricoh media centre at: www.ricoh-europe.com/press
|About Ricoh |
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).
For further information, please visit www.ricoh-europe.com
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av Ricoh Sverige ABPublicerad: