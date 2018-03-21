DDM acquires a significant portfolio in the Balkans

Av
DDM Holding AG
Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a sizeable distressed asset portfolio containing secured corporate receivables in the Balkans from a leading bank in the region. The gross collection value of the portfolio amounts to approximately EUR 240 million. About 90% of the portfolio value is located in Slovenia and Croatia, however this acquisition also includes receivables in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro, among others, further expanding DDM’s presence in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe.
The acquisition is financed by cash on hand.
Kent Hansson, acting CEO and Chairman of the Board of DDM, commented “I am very pleased to announce yet another important step for the DDM Group, which builds on our experience from sizeable investments in Slovenia and Croatia in the last two years. Following significant due diligence work, we are also entering several new markets where we have established relationships with experienced collection partners.”
This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:15 CET on 21 March 2018.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Mats Hedberg, Investor Relations Manager
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch | Tel: +46 70 730 81 27
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Erik Penser Bank is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
DDM acquires a significant portfolio in the Balkans
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av DDM Holding AGPublicerad: