Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB has repurchased bonds

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (“SBB”) today announces that it has repurchased bonds with a nominal value of SEK 65,000,000. The repurchase relates to unsecured bonds issued by the subsidiary SBB i Norden AB (publ) with a nominal amount outstanding of SEK 600,000,000 including the volume now repurchased by SBB. The bonds have a floating rate corresponding to STIBOR 3m plus 6.25 percent and are due in June 2018 (ISIN: SE0009470115). The purchase price corresponds to 101.73 percent of the remaining outstanding nominal value of the bonds, i.e. approx. SEK 66.124.500.
Following the purchase, SBB’s holding in the above mentioned bonds amounts to a nominal amount of SEK 110,000,000.
”We continue to focus on consolidating our balance sheet and strengthen the company’s financial position. This repurchase is a part of this process.” says Ilija Batljan, Founder and CEO of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden.
About Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ)
The company’s strategy is to own, manage and develop community service properties throughout the Nordic region and rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. Through the company's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the company an attractive long-term partner. The company’s series B shares (short name SBB B) and preference shares (SBB PREF) are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is Remium Nordic Holding AB (www.remium.com). More information about the company is available at www.sbbnorden.se.
