New Affiliate Site for Online Casinos

Av
Casinomir
Publicerad:
The online online casino market is growing fast right now all around the world. Only in the UK a new online casino is launched every week and the competition for new players is incredibly tough. To attract new players, the casinos must either invest heavily in advertising or offer generous welcome bonuses to new players
Due to the wide range of online casinos on the market, comparative websites that drive traffic to casinos have become increasingly popular. A very successful comparison page is CasinoWizard and they are committed to becoming the world's leading provider of high quality iGaming leads.
How do you get high quality traffic to online casinos?
We are very selective with which online casinos we work with. When a new casino launches, we thoroughly test the casino after a number of different parameters like;
- Casino games
- Payment systems
- Customer service
- Mobile casino
- Bonuses
- Website design
If the casino is good enough, we will write a comprehensive review and give the casino rating. We can also offer special bonuses to our players as we negotiate bonuses with every casino for our players. We have very high demands for a casino to be listed on our side, and at the same time we have put the user-friendliness in focus, as estimated by our players according to Christian Skoglund at MIR Entertainment.
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på DI.se?
Läs mer om publicering på DI.se
Av CasinomirPublicerad: