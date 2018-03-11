New Affiliate Site for Online Casinos

Due to the wide range of online casinos on the market, comparative websites that drive traffic to casinos have become increasingly popular. A very successful comparison page is CasinoWizard and they are committed to becoming the world's leading provider of high quality iGaming leads.

How do you get high quality traffic to online casinos?

We are very selective with which online casinos we work with. When a new casino launches, we thoroughly test the casino after a number of different parameters like;