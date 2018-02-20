RIVA AUDIO Announces Nordic Distribution Agreement with Isolda.

“We have seen a big interest and growth for Multi Room speakers in the Nordics, and we are looking forward to build on this by partnering with a distributor like Isolda that knows the market for this category extremely well,” said Rikki Farr, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Riva Audio. They have a big network of retailers of all sizes, and they will be more than capable of handling the distribution of our products in the region.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Riva Audio,” said product manager, Mats Lundberg at Isolda. “Their products will be a great match to our customers across the Nordics. In the Nordics we always adapt to new and great technology and with these products as a part of smart home living consumer now could have the best experience they ever could imagine with this Multi Room system.

Riva Wand Series is designed to play audio as honest and authentic to the original recording as possible. This starts with RIVA’s patented audio technology, Trillium™ that helps recreate the live audio experience by using three discrete channels to create stereophonic sound much larger than the actual speaker size. Trillium enlarges the audio image while allowing the signal power of the audio to be reproduced without perceptible compression. Superior sound quality continues with custom-built ADX drivers to help WAND products produce truly immersive sound with deep, powerful bass. The ARENA and FESTIVAL speakers are Hi-Res Audio compatible as well, playing music files up to 24-bit/192kHz resolutions. Audio Codecs supported include: MP3, ALAC, APE, FLAC, FLAC HD, HLS, WMA Streaming, RTSP and PCM/WAV.

About Riva Audio

RIVA Audio was born from a simple yet powerful idea: That legendary audio guru Rikki Farr (Chairman of ADX™) coupled with passionate designers, patent awarded engineers, pioneering rock 'n' rollers and leaders from the world of commerce could create a real alternative to much of today's over processed audio. RIVA designs award winning audio products by combining the very best components with the true art of audio tuning for people who are passionate about music and are seeking great performance, value and enhancement of their modern lifestyle. RIVA is a philosophy, a bold new standard and a defiant rejection of the idea that people can't afford great audio and therefore must accept the bland experience of today's tin-can wireless speakers. RIVA is headquartered in Southern California where they create and design their RIVA family of products.