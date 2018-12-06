Mikael Nachemson to leave DDM Board of Directors to focus on other engagements

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that Mikael Nachemson, member of the Board of Directors of DDM Holding AG, has informed the Board of Directors that he will leave his assignment to focus on other engagements.

“I strongly believe in DDM’s strategy and long-term potential and will continue to hold the shares I own in DDM. However, I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations as an independent member of the Board of Directors of DDM, due to increased commitments toward other engagements,” says Mikael Nachemson.

“I want to thank Mikael for his time as a member of the Board, during which he has done a fantastic work. We wish him all the best in his other engagements,” says Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board at DDM Holding.