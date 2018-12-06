Mikael Nachemson to leave DDM Board of Directors to focus on other engagements

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) announces that Mikael Nachemson, member of the Board of Directors of DDM Holding AG, has informed the Board of Directors that he will leave his assignment to focus on other engagements.
“I strongly believe in DDM’s strategy and long-term potential and will continue to hold the shares I own in DDM. However, I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations as an independent member of the Board of Directors of DDM, due to increased commitments toward other engagements,” says Mikael Nachemson.
“I want to thank Mikael for his time as a member of the Board, during which he has done a fantastic work. We wish him all the best in his other engagements,” says Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board at DDM Holding.
Mikael Nachemson leaves the Board of Directors of DDM Holding AG with immediate effect.
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, and has acquired 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Erik Penser Bank is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser.
