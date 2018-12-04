Barclays och HCL Technologies utökar strategiskt partnerskap

HCL Publicerad:
HCL inleder satsning på leveranscentra i Litauen
Stockholm, 4 december, 2018 – Det globala teknologiföretaget HCL Technologies(HCL), och Barclays utökar sitt strategiska partnerskap. HCL har av Barclays även utsetts till prefererad partner inom IT-infrastrukturtjänster och de två företagen kommer att utveckla partnerskapet globalt och med särskilt fokus på tjänster för digitala arbetsplatser.
HCL kommer att tillämpa sina investeringar inom AI och automation, inklusive DryICE™-plattformen, för att utveckla användarupplevelserna för fler än 80,000 Barclays-anställda i 26 länder. HCL kommer även att leverera stordatortjänster till Barclays.
Som en del av avtalet är intentionen att 460 Barclays-anställda vid företagets Operations Center i Litauen går över till HCL, vilka lovar att inleda en satsning på teknologirelaterade leveranscentra i Litauen. Avtalet med HCL ligger till grund för Barclays beslut att avsluta sin egna verksamhet i Litauen och de återstående anställda erbjuds avgångspaket.
Kontraktet mellan HCL och Barclays har ännu inte klubbats igenom rent juridiskt utan inväntar notifieringar enligt gällande regleringar för banksektorn. Båda företagen hoppas att affären slutförs under det första kvartalet 2019.
Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services på HCL Technologies, säger att partnerskapet med Barclays är ett viktigt erkännande av HCLs kompetens inom projekt relaterade till digitala arbetsplatser och automation. Vi har redan fler än 10 000 människor i Europa, vilka servar fler än 200 europeiska kunder. Den nya överenskommelsen innebär att HCL ska leverera transformationstjänster till såväl Barclays som till andra stora företag som är baserade i Litauen. Många välkända varumärken har redan verksamhet i Litauen och vi ser en stor potential här, inte minst tack vare ett attraktivt investeringsklimat och tillgång till specialistkompetens.
Globalt initiativ med fokus på verksamhetsoptimering
Mariano Andrade Gonzalez, the Head of BGOL, kommenterar: Vi var först med att etablera ett servicecenter i Litauen, och det ledde till att fler stora utländska företag också gjorde det. Vi är stolta över att ha varit del av utvecklingen inom IT- och tjänstesektorn. Vi följer löpande upp så att kvaliteten och servicenivåerna som vi levererar ligger i linje med Barclays långsiktiga strategi. Som en del av detta har vi beslutat att optimera verksamheten vilket innebär att ett antal roller kunde föras över till HCL, som vi har arbetat med i flera år. Vi valde HCL eftersom vi känner till företaget så väl och vi delar både värderingar och arbetssätt på många sätt.
M. Andrade Gonzalez menar att Litauen-satsningen varit lyckad trots att företaget nu lämnar:
- Vi är tacksamma över det välkomnande som Litauen visat oss, för den kompetens som vi kunnat tillgodogöra oss och för en väl utvecklad infrastruktur. Vi har genomfört många lyckade projekt som gynnat både oss som företag och Litauen som land. Vi har alltid varit, och kommer alltid att vara positivt inställda till Litauen och vi rekommenderar Litauen till partners och utländska investerare.
About Barclays Operation Center in Lithuania
Barclays Group Operations Center, established in 2009, is part of the international Barclays financial services group, which provides personal, business and investment banking and asset and investment management services in over 40 countries. The center in Lithuania provides technological solutions and a broad spectrum of IT and human resource management to the company’s branches all over the world.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 43 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30thSeptember, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETMAutonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 127,875 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
For further details please contact:
HCL Technologies
Elka Ghudial
+44 7973 567 131
Barclays
Jolita Kochanske
+370 620 48 980
