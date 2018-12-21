European Lingerie Group AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (https://www.elg-corporate.com/investor-relations/bond-issue/).