European Lingerie Group AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

European Lingerie Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has issued a senior secured bond loan of EUR 40,000,000 on 22 February 2018, within a total framework amount of EUR 60,000,000, on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 7.75 per cent. per annum and matures 22 February 2021.
The Company will apply for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.
In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (https://www.elg-corporate.com/investor-relations/bond-issue/).
This information is information that European Lingerie Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:00 CET on 21.12.18.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Partma
CEO
European Lingerie Group
peter.partma@elg-corporate.com
+49 173 6289875
Silver Pukk
Director of Communications
European Lingerie Group
silver.pukk@elg-corporate.com
+372 509 7147
