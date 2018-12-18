First patient enrolled in Isofol’s Pivotal Phase 3 AGENT study in 1st line metastatic colorectal cancer

“I am very pleased to announce the enrolment of the first patient in the AGENT study, which to date is the most important achievement in accelerating the development of arfolitixorin towards a market registration”, said Anders Rabbe, CEO of Isofol.

Karin Ganlöv, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Isofol commented: “We are now looking forward to quickly ramp up enrolment to meet the interest from participating hospitals and physicians. Arfolitixorin, which has shown promising efficacy and good safety, is an important new treatment option for patients since few new therapeutic agents have been introduced in 1st line treatment of mCRC the last decade”.

The first patient was enrolled by Dr Pratibha Desai at Pinellas Hematology Oncology Clinic in Saint Petersburg, Florida, USA.

About the AGENT study

The Phase 3 AGENT clinical study is a randomized, controlled, multi-centre study assessing the efficacy and safety of arfolitixorin, [6R]-5,10-methylene-tetrahydrofolic acid (MTHF), compared to leucovorin, both used in combination with 5-FU, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab, in first line metastatic colorectal cancer patients. Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio.

The primary endpoint is Overall Response Rate (ORR). and key secondary endpoints are Progression Free Survival (PFS) and Duration of Response (DOR). Other secondary endpoints include Overall Survival (OS), number of curative metastasis resections, safety, and patient reported outcomes such as Quality of Life (QoL). Exploratory endpoints include pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements and level of gene expression of folate relevant genes in tumour cells.

The study is designed to show superiority for arfolitixorin over leucovorin. The study will be conducted at approximately 80 sites in the US, Canada and western Europe. Further information about the study, including eligibility requirements, is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov Clinical trials.gov identifier NCT03750786.

