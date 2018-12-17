Vattenfall and Norwegian Elkem sign long-term electricity supply deal

“Vattenfall is very pleased to start a long-term cooperation with Elkem and demonstrate our ability to continue the long-term partnership with the Norwegian base industry,” said Bjørn Bruvik, sales responsible for Vattenfall in Norway.

Elkem’s operations are highly electricity intensive, especially the use of electric ovens for production of silicon, ferrous silicon and foundry products.

”We are very pleased with the agreement, which ensures competitive prices and predictability for us. For Elkem, sustainability is central to our business strategy and we aim to constantly reduce fossil carbon dioxide emissions. We therefore welcome the cooperation with Vattenfall, one of the Nordic region’s largest producers of electricity from fossil-free energy sources,” said Morten Viga, CFO at Elkem ASA.