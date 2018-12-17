The Board of DDM Holding AG evaluates the public takeover offer by Demeter Finance

On 17 December 2018, Demeter Finance announced a public cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) at a price of SEK 40.00 per share.

Erik Fällström, a member of the Board of Directors of DDM Holding and an indirect majority owner of Demeter Finance will, in accordance with the Takeover Rules, not participate in DDM Holding's handling of or decisions concerning the Offer.

The independent members of the board of DDM Holding AG, Torgny Hellström (Chairman of the Board) and Fredrik Waker, will announce their opinion of the offer, including the reasons for the opinion, and a valuation opinion – a fairness opinion – from an independent expert not later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board