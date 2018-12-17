The Board of DDM Holding AG evaluates the public takeover offer by Demeter Finance

DDM Holding AG Publicerad:
On 17 December 2018, Demeter Finance announced a public cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) at a price of SEK 40.00 per share.
Erik Fällström, a member of the Board of Directors of DDM Holding and an indirect majority owner of Demeter Finance will, in accordance with the Takeover Rules, not participate in DDM Holding's handling of or decisions concerning the Offer.
The independent members of the board of DDM Holding AG, Torgny Hellström (Chairman of the Board) and Fredrik Waker, will announce their opinion of the offer, including the reasons for the opinion, and a valuation opinion – a fairness opinion – from an independent expert not later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the acceptance period.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +41 79 434 87 98
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
This is information that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 17 December 2018 at 10:00 CET
DDM Holding AG (Nasdaq First North, Stockholm: DDM) is a multinational investor in and manager of distressed assets. Since 2007, the DDM Group has built a successful platform in Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, currently managing 2.3 million receivables with a nominal value of over EUR 3.5 billion. DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDM Holding AG. Erik Penser Bank is DDM Holding AG’s Certified Adviser.
