Flexion Mobile Plc announce partnership with Samsung

San Francisco, 8th of November, 2018 – Flexion Mobile Plc (“NASDAQ:FLEXM”), the London-based company that helps game developers maximise the growth potential of their Android games, today announced an important partnership for games with Samsung Galaxy Apps at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco.

Flexion has been a long-standing supporter of Samsung’s efforts to build a profitable alternative ecosystem for game developers and the Company has so far launched the highest number of games in Galaxy Apps - Samsung’s App Store that is pre-installed on all its devices. The partnership means that Flexion offers a range of services to game developers for Galaxy Apps that help perform the required technical integration and on-going channel management without requiring any effort from the game developers. This way developers can launch their existing Android games and generate more revenues without the additional costs associated with running a new distribution channel.

“We have noticed that more developers are now looking for new distribution opportunities and we are ready to help them take advantage of the additional exposure and revenues“, says Jens Lauritzson the CEO of Flexion Mobile.