Valamis Answers to Market Needs - Introduces the NextGen Valamis LXP

LONDON, 6. November 2018. Valamis , the global leader in digital learning technologies and workforce development, announced today that the new version of its next-generation learning platform, Valamis LXP , has been released.

In the latest release, Valamis enhances corporate learning with outstanding usability and multiple new integrations. With the recently added edX.org integration , Valamis users can utilize thousands of courses and in-demand subjects from edX within Valamis LXP. In addition, Valamis has also implemented cloud storage integrations with Google Drive, OneDrive, Microsoft Office 365, and Dropbox, as well as the anti-plagiarism system Urkund and accessibility tools like Read Speaker.

Valamis introduces a completely renewed design for Valamis LXP, which enhances usability and in turn improves the learning outcomes and makes learning more effective. Due to the new intuitive design, added integrations, and a multitude of new features in the Valamis Lesson Studio, users can now easily source quality learning content from many sources, see their progress, and personalize their learning experience.

The Next Generation Valamis LXP has analytical capabilities that help in understanding and establishing a connection between corporate learning and business goals. With the AI-powered learning assistant, Valbo, Valamis LXP revolutionizes knowledge management with cognitive search and learning material recommendation.