Valamis Answers to Market Needs - Introduces the NextGen Valamis LXP

The newest version of Valamis – Learning Experience Platform (LXP) has been released. Valamis LXP is co-developed with Valamis customers in order to truly understand and adapt to the modern enterprise’s need for corporate learning aligned with business initiatives. Customer feedback has inspired the newest integrations and technology enhancements to create a more comprehensive learning ecosystem for users.
LONDON, 6. November 2018. Valamis, the global leader in digital learning technologies and workforce development, announced today that the new version of its next-generation learning platform, Valamis LXP, has been released.
In the latest release, Valamis enhances corporate learning with outstanding usability and multiple new integrations. With the recently added edX.org integration, Valamis users can utilize thousands of courses and in-demand subjects from edX within Valamis LXP. In addition, Valamis has also implemented cloud storage integrations with Google Drive, OneDrive, Microsoft Office 365, and Dropbox, as well as the anti-plagiarism system Urkund and accessibility tools like Read Speaker.
Valamis introduces a completely renewed design for Valamis LXP, which enhances usability and in turn improves the learning outcomes and makes learning more effective. Due to the new intuitive design, added integrations, and a multitude of new features in the Valamis Lesson Studio, users can now easily source quality learning content from many sources, see their progress, and personalize their learning experience.
The Next Generation Valamis LXP has analytical capabilities that help in understanding and establishing a connection between corporate learning and business goals. With the AI-powered learning assistant, Valbo, Valamis LXP revolutionizes knowledge management with cognitive search and learning material recommendation.
“Ensure that your future workforce has the necessary skills to prosper by combining AI, quality learning content and advanced learning analytics. Learning needs to support your strategic business initiatives, and it can“, says Janne Hietala, Chief Commercial Officer of Valamis.
"Valamis LXP has always been built with our customers, developing customized corporate academies that incorporate features requested by our customers. We will continue to work towards more intelligent corporate learning that is connected to real work. Utilizing big data, and our AI chatbot, Valbo, we can predict what the learners' next steps should be", says Dmitry Kudinov, Chief Technology Officer of Valamis.
Have a look at the next-generation Valamis LXP on this video. Valamis will be in Orlando, Florida at Masie's Learning 2018 in the Tech@Learning Gallery on November 5 - 6, 2018. Remember also to sign up for the next Valamis webinar on "Learning on demand - How AI is utilized in corporate learning" on 8th November.
About Valamis
Valamis is a digital learning company specializing in workforce development. The company develops Valamis - Learning Experience Platform. Valamis' customers are large organizations spanning across all industries, but predominantly in finance & insurance, complex manufacturing, and professional services. Headquartered in Joensuu, Finland, Valamis operates internationally with offices in the US, UK, Germany, and Russia.
About Valamis – Learning Experience Platform
Valamis – Learning Experience Platform is an award-winning open source learning experience platform developed since 2010 by Valamis. Valamis provides organizations with a solution for turning the digital transformation of learning into a competitive advantage. Valamis enables social and informal learning, content authoring and management tools, learning measurement tools and other user experience capabilities using the Liferay platform. Valamis gives the user an access to in-depth analytics on their learning process by supporting the xAPI standard and includes a built-in Learning Record Store (LRS). The platform brings organizations a cost-effective and flexible way to grow and manage their learning.
