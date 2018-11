Saknar du idéer på julklappar? En hälsoinriktad julklapp kan bli början på en hälsosammare livsstil.

Remember that exercise isn’t just going to the gym - It is also going for a walk´n´talk with your colleague, playing catch with your kids, or going for a swim with your friends.

Invest in relationships - One of the best predictors of whether people are happy or not is whether they are satisfied with their social relationships. We all need to be heard, seen and understood and have someone we can share worries and dreams with.

Learn to say no - We often try and pack too much into our daily or weekly schedule. Be realistic when you are making your to do lists. This may require you to consider your priorities, make difficult choices and saying no.

Gain Perspective - When encountering a frustrating situation ask yourself: will this matter six months from now? A lot of our daily setbacks do not matter for our long-term quality of life.

Turn transportation into free fitness - Cycle or walk as much as possible. Studies show that people who have active commutes not only enjoy their journey more but also have lower mortality and obesity rates. Think about shorter trips that can easily be done on foot or by bicycle.

Meik Wiking, CEO of the Research Institute of Happiness. Tips to improve your mood and blood pressure:

Take a ‘power walk’ - ‘power walks’ (brisk walks that raise heart rate) enable the rich circulation of oxygen through the body as you exercise the cardiovascular system. Why not try powerwalking to work instead of getting the bus or car?

Stay Hydrated – Drink plenty of water each day, keeping the body optimally hydrated and the vascular system in tune. Dehydration absolutely impacts the blood pressure, leaving behind more sodium in the blood, so drinking two litres a day, throughout the day, will keep your blood pressure better regulated.

Eat well - Pursue a healthy Low-GI diet with complex carbohydrates, reducing the amount of sodium in the diet, whilst limiting the amount of alcohol you consume too. That'll enable weight loss. Leafy greens that are high in potassium, oily fish containing omega-3 and berries are great to eat if you have high blood pressure.

Train hard - Workout for 30 mins a day, four times a week; that's the regularity you'll need to help keep blood pressure at normal levels. If you have high blood pressure you should gradually and slowly increase training. I would advise training for shorter periods of time but more often. If you are struggling to find the time to train try body weight exercises to do at home like push-ups, pull-ups and lunges. You can do them anywhere.



Nick Littlehales, Elite Sport Sleep Coach. Tips to improve your sleep:

- Educate yourself on circadian rhythms so you'll know when your body naturally has higher blood pressure, releases hormones and is optimised for either activity or sleep.

- Managing your intake of stimulants and other 'natural' performance enhancers, such as caffeine, will allow your body to recover and sleep more efficiently.

- Adopt a pre and post-sleep routine. By deep breathing, stretching or yoga and reducing your exposure to blue light and encouraging the release of melatonin, your body becomes suppressed and ready for sleep. Having strenuous activity before bed will mean cortisol is heightened, keeping you awake.

- Your body has a natural drop in temperature before sleep, so moving from warm to cool will help you get quality, uninterrupted sleep. Having a warm shower and then moving into a cooler bedroom environment will help this process.



Dr. Max Brenske, German GP and medical expert. Tips to improve your blood pressure:

- Learn why blood pressure is important. High blood pressure means there is an increased risk of having a stroke or a heart attack. It also means that small blood vessels are under severe strain, meaning the walls can become damaged. These damages can be life threatening.

- Learn to measure your blood pressure with an easy to use device. Both arm and wrist blood pressure monitors are great ways to take small steps in measuring blood pressure. For accurate results, remember to take several readings.

- Learn about the factors that can influence your blood pressure. These can be varied: your genetic disposition, age, sex, obesity, physical fitness, lifestyle factors, the time of day and medication can all play a role in your blood pressure and heart health. Explore the effect of these factors on your blood pressure by taking readings regularly.

- Talk to your doctor and take your blood pressure readings to your appointments for medical advice. Your blood pressure and lifestyle data will help your GP or doctor understand whether you need further examinations, treatments or medication changes. Devices which offer an app allow you to easily export this data.



---

Om BRAUN

Braun har i över 90 år tillverkat produkter som är välkända för sin pålitlighet, livslängd och hållbarhet. Våra grundval är design, tack vare Dieter Rams och hans efterträdare, och alltefter hur våra kunders behov ändras under 2000-talet är vårt fokus på att erbjuda våra kunder en ojämförlig produkt.

Vårt mål är att utforma våra produkter med detaljer som gör skillnad i människors liv, att levandegöra kundernas upplevelse i vad vi kallar ”Braunögonblicket”. Braun leder vägen in i framtiden med produkter som designats för att göra konsumenters liv bättre och håller fast vid sitt motto: ”Design som gör skillnad”.