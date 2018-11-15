Collector Bank acquires Lowell’s payment solution

Lindorff Payments has an impressive portfolio, with hundreds of Nordic clients and several strategic partnerships. Since its inception in 2011, the acquired payment solution business has handled millions of transactions for online and traditional stores alike.

“We are truly pleased about this opportunity to strengthen our position in the market for payment solutions in Finland and the Nordic region. The operations we are acquiring from Lowell are incredibly well managed. We are looking forward to serve our new clients increase sales and strengthen their customer experience,” says Martin Nossman, CEO of Collector Bank.

Just like Collector Bank’s existing offering, Lowell has B2C and B2B payment solutions for in-store as well as e-commerce companies. The transaction supplements Collector Bank’s offering and gives the company’s growth in the Nordic market another powerful boost.

Lowell states increased focus on core business as the main driver for the divestment.