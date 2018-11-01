ANNONS:
      Ocean Yield Q3 2018 Presentation

      Publicerad:

      Please find attached the Q3 2018 presentation to be held tomorrow, Friday 2nd November 2018.

      Presentation

      This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


      Company contact:

      Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

      Investor Relations contact:

      Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & IR), Tel +47 24 13 01 82


      Company information:

      Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity. 

