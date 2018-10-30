ANNONS:
      Collector Bank acquires portfolio of overdue receivables from Forex Bank

      Collector Bank AB has today acquired a portfolio of overdue personal loans from
      Forex Bank AB.

      Publicerad:

      The transaction involves a portfolio of approximately 6,600 Swedish personal loans. The acquisition is being financed through the bank’s own funds with Collector Bank gaining immediate control of the portfolio. The portfolio will be managed by sister company Colligent Inkasso AB. 

      With its extensive experience of collection in corporate and private markets and its completely digital platform, the Collector Group is well equipped to handle volumes of this kind.  

      “Portfolio transactions of this category are excellently suited to our strategy of becoming a comprehensive service provider to the Nordic banking and finance markets. We have an effective collection department with friendly and professional employees who are ready to take care of our new customers,” says Susanne Bruce, COO of Collector Bank AB.  

      For further information:

      Susanne Bruce, COO, by telephone on +46 70-828 24 27, or by e-mail at susanne.bruce@collectorbank.se

      Johanna Niklasson, CCO, by telephone on +46 73-250 09 41, or by e-mail at johanna.niklasson@collectorbank.se

