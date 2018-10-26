Securitas AB Interim Report January–September 2018

JULY–SEPTEMBER 2018

• Total sales MSEK 25 821 (22 651)

• Organic sales growth 6 percent (5)

• Operating income before amortization MSEK 1 452 (1 235)

• Operating margin 5.6 percent (5.5)

• Items affecting comparability MSEK –268 (0)

• Earnings per share SEK 2.07 (2.15)

• Earnings per share, before IAC,

SEK 2.61 (2.15)

JANUARY–SEPTEMBER 2018

• Total sales MSEK 74 643 (68 173)

• Organic sales growth 6 percent (4)

• Operating income before amortization MSEK 3 829 (3 428)

• Operating margin 5.1 percent (5.0)

• Items affecting comparability MSEK –268 (0)

• Earnings per share SEK 6.24 (5.76)

• Earnings per share, before IAC,

SEK 6.78 (5.76)

• Free cash flow/net debt 0.12 (0.12)

COMMENTS FROM THE PRESIDENT AND CEO

The Group continued with strong market momentum reaching organic sales growth of 6 percent (4) in the first nine months, despite facing tougher comparatives in the third quarter. We benefit from successful commercial activities in combination with excellent client retention, and we grew faster than the security market in general. We continue to drive our strategy of combining different protective services into security solutions to our customers. Security solutions and electronic security sales grew by 22 percent compared with the first nine months 2017 and represented 20 percent of total Group sales.

The operating margin was 5.1 percent (5.0), with improvements in both North America and Ibero-America while there was a slight decline in Europe. We have been able to balance wage cost increases with price increases in the first nine months. We see favourable macroeconomic conditions and labor shortage becoming more prominent in many markets. This situation is creating both challenges and opportunities and going into 2019 we continue with a strong focus on balancing prices and wages and offering alternative solutions to our customers.

The previously communicated cost savings program in Security Services Europe was initiated in the third quarter. The program will result in improved efficiency and includes 13 countries. Restructuring costs of MSEK 268 were recognized in the third quarter 2018 as an item affecting comparability. The payback period is about 2 years, some savings will start to come in during the fourth quarter 2018 but mostly during 2019.

Earnings per share, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and items affecting comparability, improved by 14 percent. This growth is based on our strategic and commercial development and positively impacted by the US tax reform.

During our investor update that took place in Stockholm in September, we were able to meet with many investors, analysts and media and I had the opportunity to share my view on the industry, our current situation and the journey ahead. Security is a good industry to be in and Securitas has a leading position in the market. We have demanding and loyal customers that believe in our direction and we are in a good position to create enhanced value for our customers and drive profitable growth. We are determined to deliver on our Vision 2020 strategy and lead the transformation of the global security industry. With intelligent security we will be able to further enhance the value for our customers through better security solutions. We will continue to invest and restructure in order to drive the digitization and modernize our information systems and capabilities. These are our focus areas as we go forward.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and Chief Executive Officer

