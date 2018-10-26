DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report third quarter and YTD January - September 2018

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q3 and YTD January – September 2018 interim reports on Thursday 8 November 2018 at 08:00 CET.

Mr. Henrik Wennerholm, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call

the same day, beginning at 10:00 CET, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s

financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers: