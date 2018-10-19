InCoax is recognized for innovation through Diamond Technology Award from Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report’s Diamond Technology Reviews has recognized InCoax Networks as a Diamond Reward recipient for their new product family called In:xtnd™ in the Active Network Hardware category.
The Diamond Technology Reviews program recognizes the top products and solutions available to the cable industry as determined by an independent panel of judges consisting of executives from operators such as Buckeye, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Mediacom, Rogers, Spectrum and Suddenlink, and well-known industry consultants.
In:xtnd is available now and is based on the MoCA Access™ standard. It is capable of 2.5 Gbps net throughput (2 Gbps upload) and is intended as a fiber access extension for FTTB installations as it uses the existing coaxial cabling. In:xtnd coexists with DOCSIS and traditional TV and is also useful for 5G fixed-mobile convergence.
“The Diamond Technology Reviews recognize innovation in cable network technology, and InCoax’s In:xtnd is prime example,” said Stephen Hardy, editorial director of Broadband Technology Report and program director of the 2018 Diamond Technology Reviews. “Our judges saw the value of a MoCA-enabled option for delivering broadband services over existing in-building infrastructure.”
“The Diamond Technology Award confirms that we have achieved what we wanted to accomplish: A total solution for networking services that is easily installed. In:xtnd is a ground-breaking new offering that allows operators to accelerate the deployment of gigabit services and allows consumers to access new emerging high-speed applications,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax.
About Broadband Technology Report
Broadband Technology Report (BTR), is the cable and telecom industry's premier source for product and technology news, and is the most successful and fastest growing online outlet for product information and deployments; reviews and rankings; technology expertise; and buyer/seller facilitation. Broadband Technology Report's portfolio includes online, print and video assets, all designed to help network operators build, upgrade and maintain high-performance communications networks. Broadband Technology Report, backed by more than 70 years of combined industry experience, delivers its email, online, print and video production services to more than 20,000 subscribers. If you are interested in subscribing, consult broadbandtechreport.com/subscribe.
About the Diamond Technology Review program
The Broadband Technology Report Diamond Technology Reviews ("the Diamonds") is a renowned industry program that was developed to recognize some of the top products and solutions available to the cable industry as determined by a stellar panel of cable telecommunications engineering experts. Engineering executives from Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Suddenlink Communications, Comcast, Charter and Cox, and several expert consultants, were among the third-party judges for the 2018 "Diamonds." Every year, Broadband Technology Report invites vendors to submit written information about products/solutions that have been released or upgraded since the previous year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo (October 2017). Criteria used in the Diamonds rankings include, first and foremost, unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease-of-use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability.
For more information:
Peter Carlsson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
peter.carlsson@incoax.com
+46 70-8563427
About InCoax Networks AB
InCoax Networks is innovating the future of broadband access. In:xtnd™ provides the next-generation sustainable networking products and solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service providers. For additional information about how we are saving the world from complicated, visit www.incoax.com.
