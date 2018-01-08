AirFaas launch in march will revolutionalize the global manufacturing industry

Av
After a period of five years, testing the AirFaas concept ”live”, the portal is now ready for a global roll-out.CEO Edward Blomstedt says it will revolutionize the manufacturing industry the same way UBER and Airbnb revolutionized consumer behaviour.Estimated turnover first year after the launch is estimated to be 50 million euros, second year 350 mEUR and third year 1000 mEUR.
AirFaas is a portal for manufacturers, Faas means "factory as a service". They will no longer need to own a factory for their production. They will find the best factory for their production, somewhere in the world, through AirFaas.
AirFaas takes care of location, planning, logistics, distribution, budgeting and financing the product. So manufacturers can focus on other important things. Like product development and marketing.
To be a part of the AirFaas family, they just have to upload the specifications of the product in the system, and after a week the system returns with a full proposal including everything.
AirFaas is supported by investors, industrialists and top politicians in Finland and presented as a great example of the roadmap for platform economies, being one of the top subjects at industry gatherings globally.
Edward Blomstedt, finnish industry´s ”Golden Boy”, is full of confidence facing the future of AirFaas
-Someone asked me one year ago where we will be in ten years. I told him that AirFaas will be one of the worlds 50 largest companies. I am even more convinced of that today, he says.
The confidentiality around the project has been extreme during the five years of testing the concept. The name has been released just now, and the real manufacturing according to the AirFaas concept, has been executed by another company in the AirFaas sphere, Combi Works.Cision News
