AirFaas launch in march will revolutionalize the global manufacturing industry

After a period of five years, testing the AirFaas concept ”live”, the portal is now ready for a global roll-out.CEO Edward Blomstedt says it will revolutionize the manufacturing industry the same way UBER and Airbnb revolutionized consumer behaviour.Estimated turnover first year after the launch is estimated to be 50 million euros, second year 350 mEUR and third year 1000 mEUR.

AirFaas is a portal for manufacturers, Faas means "factory as a service". They will no longer need to own a factory for their production. They will find the best factory for their production, somewhere in the world, through AirFaas.