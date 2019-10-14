Ubers aktie stiger efter uppsägning av hundratals

Taxijätten Uber säger upp ”runt 350” anställda inom sin enhet för självkörande fordon, Uber Eats och andra divisioner, rapporterar CNBC.
Robert Triches
Publicerad: Uppdaterad:
I ett brev till de anställda hänvisar bolagets vd Dara Khosrowshahi till den organisationsöversyn som gjorts under de senaste månaderna, vilket har resulterat i ”svåra men nödvändiga” förändringar för att tillse att bolaget har ”rätt personer på rätt positioner”.
De verksamheter inom företaget som är berörda är ATG (advanced technologies group), Eats, Global Rides & Platform, performance Marketing och Recruting.
”Som en konsekvens av detta kommer vissa av ni anställda att ombedas att flytta på er, och runt 350 personer kommer att lämna företaget”, skriver vd:n.
Ubers aktie stiger 4,2 procent på Wall Street vid 19.30-tiden svensk tid.
Hela Dara Khosrowshahis brev till de anställda:
”Team Uber,
As you know, over the past few months, our leaders have looked carefully at their teams to ensure our organizations are structured for success for the next few years. This has resulted in difficult but necessary changes to ensure we have the right people in the right roles in the right locations, and that we’re always holding ourselves accountable to top performance.
Today is the last wave of a process we began months ago with our Marketing team, and more recently, with Product and Engineering. This time, ATG, Eats, Global Rides and Platform (Rides Ops, CommOps, Safety & Insurance, U4B, and Product Ops), Performance Marketing, and Recruiting have made changes. As part of this exercise, some of our employees are being asked to relocate, and around 350 people will be leaving the company.
Days like today are tough for us all, and the ELT and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won’t need or have another day like this ahead of us. We all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work: identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren’t being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow.
We have proven ourselves to be not only one of the most ambitious and innovative companies in the world, but also one of the most resilient. We’ve always pushed through tough times and come out the other side a better and stronger company—that will continue to be true tomorrow, and every day after.
As always, we’ll be at the All Hands tomorrow and will dedicate most of the time to answer your questions. Add yours to the slido here.
Eyes forward—back to building.
-- Dara”