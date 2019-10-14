ANNONS:
Till Di.se
MÅNDAG 14 OKT Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS DI LIVE BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      Evolution Gaming utökar samarbete med Scientific Games

      Livekasinobolaget Evolution Gaming utökar sitt samarbete med Scientific Games. Det framgår av ett pressmeddelande. 


      Publicerad:

      Det utökade samarbetet går ut på att Evolution Gamings live casino läggs till i Scientific Gamings distributionsnätverk. 

      ”Vi har arbetat med Scientific Games under ett antal år med fokus på exklusivt spelinnehåll, och vi är glada att få utöka detta samarbete genom att göra Evolutions live casino-erbjudande tillgängligt i Scientific Games plattform”, säger James Stern, affärsutvecklingschef på Evolution Gaming, i ett pressmeddelande. 

      Det initiala samarbetet med Scientific Games inleddes under 2016. 

      Till Di Live- de viktigaste marknadsdrivande nyheterna just nu
      Vi har förtydligat vår personuppgiftspolicy. Läs mer om hur vi hanterar personuppgifter och cookies