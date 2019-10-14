Evolution Gaming utökar samarbete med Scientific Games

Livekasinobolaget Evolution Gaming utökar sitt samarbete med Scientific Games. Det framgår av ett pressmeddelande.
Det utökade samarbetet går ut på att Evolution Gamings live casino läggs till i Scientific Gamings distributionsnätverk.
”Vi har arbetat med Scientific Games under ett antal år med fokus på exklusivt spelinnehåll, och vi är glada att få utöka detta samarbete genom att göra Evolutions live casino-erbjudande tillgängligt i Scientific Games plattform”, säger James Stern, affärsutvecklingschef på Evolution Gaming, i ett pressmeddelande.
Det initiala samarbetet med Scientific Games inleddes under 2016.