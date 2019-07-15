ANNONS:
      Detta händer måndag 15 juni

      Rapportperioden fortsätter på måndagen när bland annat Axfood, Atlas Copco och Byggmax presenterar sina senaste kvartalssiffror. 

      Publicerad:

      STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN

      - Axfood (kl 7.00), Inwido (kl 7.45), Byggmax (kl 8.00), Brinova (kl 8.30), Note (kl 8.30), Traction (kl 11.00), Atlas Copco (kl 12.00), Knowit (kl 13.00)

      ÖVRIGA NORDEN

      - Adevinta (kl 7.00)

      BÖRS- OCH BOLAGSPRESENTATIONER

      - Axfood: rapportpresentation kl 9.30

      - Inwido: rapportpresentation kl 10.00

      - Byggmax: rapportpresentation kl 10.30

      - Atlas Copco: rapportpresentation kl 14.00

      - Knowit: rapportpresentation kl 14.00

      BÖRSSTATISTIK

      - Beklädnad: veckostatistik från Tyskland av Textilwirtschaft

      EMISSIONER, BUD, BÖRSNOTERINGAR MM

      - Tingsvalvet: stamaktie börjar handlas

      ÖVRIGT BOLAG OCH BÖRS

      - Tokyobörsen stängd

      MAKROSTATISTIK

      - Storbritannien: Rightmove husprisindex juli kl 1.01

      - Kina: industriproduktion, detaljhandel, investeringar juni kl 4.00

      - Kina: BNP 2 kv kl 4.00

      - AF: arbetslöshet juni kl 6.00

      - Finland: KPI  juni kl 7.00

      - AF: veckostatistik kl 10.45

      - USA: Empire manufacturing index juli kl 14.30

      MAKRO ÖVRIGT

      - Svensk Handel: handelsbarometer kl 6.00

      - Japan: helgstängt

