Detta händer måndag 15 juni

Rapportperioden fortsätter på måndagen när bland annat Axfood, Atlas Copco och Byggmax presenterar sina senaste kvartalssiffror.
Nyhetsbyrån Direkt Publicerad:
STOCKHOLMSBÖRSEN
- Axfood (kl 7.00), Inwido (kl 7.45), Byggmax (kl 8.00), Brinova (kl 8.30), Note (kl 8.30), Traction (kl 11.00), Atlas Copco (kl 12.00), Knowit (kl 13.00)
ÖVRIGA NORDEN
- Adevinta (kl 7.00)
BÖRS- OCH BOLAGSPRESENTATIONER
- Axfood: rapportpresentation kl 9.30
- Inwido: rapportpresentation kl 10.00
- Byggmax: rapportpresentation kl 10.30
- Atlas Copco: rapportpresentation kl 14.00
- Knowit: rapportpresentation kl 14.00
BÖRSSTATISTIK
- Beklädnad: veckostatistik från Tyskland av Textilwirtschaft
EMISSIONER, BUD, BÖRSNOTERINGAR MM
- Tingsvalvet: stamaktie börjar handlas
ÖVRIGT BOLAG OCH BÖRS
- Tokyobörsen stängd
MAKROSTATISTIK
- Storbritannien: Rightmove husprisindex juli kl 1.01
- Kina: industriproduktion, detaljhandel, investeringar juni kl 4.00
- Kina: BNP 2 kv kl 4.00
- AF: arbetslöshet juni kl 6.00
- Finland: KPI juni kl 7.00
- AF: veckostatistik kl 10.45
- USA: Empire manufacturing index juli kl 14.30
MAKRO ÖVRIGT
- Svensk Handel: handelsbarometer kl 6.00
- Japan: helgstängt