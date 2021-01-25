Innehåll från Södertälje Science Week Annons

Sänds: Tor 4/2, 13.25–13.50

Medverkande: Rasmus Finnström, Sustainability Business Developer, Scania

Arrangör: Scania

The automotive industry has global and complex supply chains, with supplier located in various countries with different legislations and sustainability challenges. Scania will address the topic of responsible sourcing and how they are assessing sustainability risks, engaging with suppliers and developing common supplier requirements within the automotive industry.

This seminar will be held in Swedish/ Detta seminarium presenteras på svenska