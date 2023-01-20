Annons

Scania aims to be a leader in the shift for sustainable transport

Här sänder vi live från Science Week den 1-3 februari från klockan 8.00.

Sänds: Tor 2 feb, 14.45–15.15.

Medverkande:

Tony Persson, Head of Battery Production, Scania

Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President Head of E-mobility, Scania

Fernanda Marzano, Technology leader for electrification, Scania

Andrea Wetterberg, Director e-Mobility Services, Scania

Emilia Käck, Public Affairs Manager Electrification, Scania

Arrangör: Scania

Electrification is one of the cornerstones of the work and is of great importance both for Södertälje and the global climate transition.

We invest in research and are building a battery factory to be able to further adjust our vehicles and optimize our offering to our customers. Listen to a panel discussion with Scania’s experts from Research and Development, Production, Sales & Marketing to get insights on what Scania has accomplished so far and what we need to focus on the coming years to reach the climate goals.

