Digitalt Studiebesök Smart Factory Lab

Digitalt Studiebesök Smart Factory Lab

Här sänder vi live från Science Week den 3-5 februari klockan 8.00-17.15. Övrig tid ser du en repris av sändningen.

 

Sänds: Tor 4/2, 12.00–13.00

Medverkande: Jose Maria Sabater, Project Engineer, Jim Tolman, Project Engineer, Juan Luis Jiménez Sánchez, Project Engineer, Thomas Schmitt, Project Engineer, Lennart Lundgren, Project Engineer, Scania

Arrangör: Scania

The activities that build toward a Smart Factory involve automation, digitalization and connected technologies. The Scania Smart Factory Lab is a prototype area for these activities. Pre-studies and pilots are carried out together with internal factories, suppliers and universities. During the workshop the lab team will demonstrate some of the ongoing activities to increase productivity, quality and human well-being.

Programmet följs av en interaktiv workshop med besök i Smart Factory Lab med möjlighet att ställa frågor 12.20-13.20.

Programmet kommer att hållas på engelska. (This presentation will be held in english)

