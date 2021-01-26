OMXSPI

Södertälje Science Week

Building a sustainable startup

Här sänder vi live från Science Week den 3-5 februari klockan 8.00-17.15. Övrig tid ser du en repris av sändningen.

 

Sänds: Fre 5/2, 16.15–16.40

Medverkande: Naimul Abd, Business Adviser and Partnerships Lead, Coompanion

Arrangör: Coompanion Stockholm/Södertälje

In this session you will get tips on how to structure your ideas, select a company format, look for co-founders and funding, plan your go-to-market strategy and get your startup up and running!

The session is aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs, groups of students who want to create an idea to change the world, social innovators and changemakers, entrepreneurs working in the creative and culture sector and recently incorporated startups and cooperatives.

This seminar will be held in English

Vill du ställa en fråga klicka här 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Södertälje Science Week och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

