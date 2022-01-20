Innehåll från Science Week Annons

Sänds: Ons 2/2, 16.30–17.00

Arrangör: Scania

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is a hot topic both for businesses and talent. But does it really matter for businesses and how does it affect employees where companies actively work with D&I?

The Skill Capture Model is Scania’s way of working with Diversity & Inclusion, a global corporate initiative aiding Scania’s shift towards digitization, electrification and automation. The Skill Capture team, together with other speakers, share their insights in this session.

Medverkande DENYS SANTACRUZ FERNANDEZ, Senior Sourcing Manager, Scania LINDA STRÖM, Manager Commodity Purchasing Exterior, Scania JEAN JÖNSSON, Skill Capture Specialist, Scania NICOLE BARBEAU, Skill Capture Specialist, Scania

