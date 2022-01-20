Sänds: Ons 2/2, 16.30–17.00
Arrangör: Scania
Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is a hot topic both for businesses and talent. But does it really matter for businesses and how does it affect employees where companies actively work with D&I?
The Skill Capture Model is Scania’s way of working with Diversity & Inclusion, a global corporate initiative aiding Scania’s shift towards digitization, electrification and automation. The Skill Capture team, together with other speakers, share their insights in this session.