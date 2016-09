Collector investerar i Glamma och Credit Kudos – stärker sin position som digital innovatör

“We’re delighted to be working with Collector to expand our vision for fair, accurate and accessible credit. It has been clear from our very first conversations that Collector understand our market and have the requisite experience to support us on our journey. Combining a strong lineage in retail banking with an already prospering portfolio, we believe Collector provides the optimal platform for us to expand our proposition across Europe and the rest of the world.“ CEO Credit Kudos, Freddy Kelly